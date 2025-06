Italian shipping player Premuda is benefiting from firm buying interest for midsize product carriers in its campaign to offload vessels from its managed fleet.

The Genoa-based company confirmed to TradeWinds that it has agreed to sell yet another such unit, the 50,900-dwt PS Capri (built 2011), which is being sold to Greek interests.

Several brokers reported earlier in the week that the STX Offshore-built vessel is being sold.