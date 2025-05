Premuda’s senior managers, Marco Fiori and Enrico Barbier, have led a management buyout of the Italian tanker and bulker operator.

Chief executive Fiori and CFO Barbieri are part of the team acquiring 100% of the share capital in the Genoa-headquartered company.

The deal has been done with backing from Milan-based financier Pillarstone, which will remain a majority shareholder in the 118-year-old company.