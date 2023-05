Newbuildings may have to become even more expensive if the ageing tanker fleet is to be replaced and expanded to meet demand, analysts argue.

Over the past week, 12 orders for LR2 product tankers were reported with Chinese yards alone, for delivery in the second half of 2025.

Dynacom Tankers, Zodiac Maritime, TCC Group and Nissen Kaiun have been active in contracting new tankers in recent days.