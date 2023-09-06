Clean tanker rates are keeping steady at better levels than crude carrier counterparts, with market fundamentals in their favour.
Clarksons Securities assessed LR2 numbers at $38,700 per day on Tuesday, down 0.2%
Sector performing better than crude counterpart, with low oil inventories in Europe
