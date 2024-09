The product tanker market is bracing for another shift in trade patterns as Mexico’s much-anticipated refinery in Dos Bocas comes online.

Oil company Pemex has confirmed the new 340,000-barrel per day (bpd) Olmeca plant has started processing its first crude.

Fearnley Securities analysts Fredrik Dybwad and Nils Thommesen said: “Once this refinery becomes fully operational, Mexican oil product imports from (mainly) the US will be reduced as Mexico becomes more self-supplied.”