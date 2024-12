Swiss prosecutors are calling for a four-year jail sentence for Trafigura’s former operations chief Mike Wainwright as part of a bribery case relating to shipping deals in Angola.

The Financial Times reported that prosecutors are also seeking $156m in compensation and penalties from the charterer and shipowner over what they alleged was a “textbook” conspiracy.

The trial began at Switzerland’s federal criminal court last week, relating to allegations of corruption between 2009 and 2011.