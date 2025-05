When can a tugboat carry hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil?

When it is really a suezmax tanker falsifying its AIS.

The 150,000-dwt Izumo (built 2001) — sanctioned by the US late last year — has not broadcast an AIS signal for months, with TankerTrackers noticing the vessel is disguising itself as a tugboat while engaging in ship-to-ship transfers of oil.