Greek owner Pyxis Tankers is ready to move for more modern ships after offloading its oldest vessel.

The Nasdaq-listed company said the 51,100-dwt Pyxis Malou (built 2009) has gone to an unnamed UK buyer for $24.8m in cash.

Cash proceeds from the deal of $18m will be used for general corporate purposes, including additional debt repayment.

The profit will be $8m.

Two potential buyers are UK owners Tufton Oceanic Assets and Union Maritime.