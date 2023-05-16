Pyxis Tankers, an owner of four eco-efficient MR2 tankers, benefitted from strong markets and the sale of its oldest vessel to post its highest quarterly profit since listing on the Nasdaq eight years ago.

The Valentios Valentis-led company reported late on Monday $8.7m in net income attributable to shareholders for the first three months of the year, compared with a loss of $3.7m in the same period of 2022.

Time charter equivalent earnings (TCE) more than doubled over the period, helping first-quarter voyage revenue increase by 68% to $11.6m