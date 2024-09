Nordic American Tankers (NAT) is continuing to fix its older ships, sometimes ahead of rivals’ younger tonnage, chief executive Herbjorn Hansson said.

Asked on a conference call if having some suezmaxes over 20 years of age is causing the US-listed company any trouble, he told a conference call with analysts: “The answer is no.”

NAT has added some newer ships in secondhand deals of late, but five of its 14m-barrel tankers still date from 2003, 2004 and 2005.