Tanker rates have been too low this year when judged against the fundamental supply and demand balance in the sector, Fearnleys tanker advisor Jonathan Staubo believes.

But he told a webinar that all the conditions are in place for an upturn in earnings later this year, with tonne-miles at an all-time high.

The analyst admitted there are question marks over Chinese demand and the overall global economy, for which some warning signs are flashing.