A judgment is imminent in the legal battle for hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation for minority shareholders from the deals that resolved the impasse between Euronav investors John Fredriksen and the Saverys family.

After the Belgian tanker company’s fleet was carved up between the two sides and Fredriksen sold his shares, the Saverys’ Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) was obliged to launch a mandatory offer for the rest of Euronav.