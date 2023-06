China’s ‘post-Covid’ economic recovery has been a key driver in the recovery in the country’s crude and product demand, says Clarksons.

The country accounted for 24% of global imports in 2022, giving the world’s second largest economy a major role in the global seaborne oil trade.

“Chinese oil trade came under clear pressure in 2021-22, but after the easing of Covid-related restrictions late last year, volumes had been expected to rebound into 2023,” said Clarksons.