Saudi Arabian national carrier Bahri has dismissed reports from the US Navy that one of its VLCCs was attacked by Houthis in the Red Sea.

US Central Command (Centcom) said the 299,800-dwt Amjad (built 2017) was caught up in the attack on another crude carrier, the 149,000-dwt Blue Lagoon I (built 2003) of Panagis Zissimatos-linked Sea Trade Marine, on Monday morning.