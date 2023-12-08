Sweden’s Concordia Maritime believes MR tanker rates could maintain momentum going into January due to Red Sea disruption.

Attacks by Houthi rebels from Yemen on Israeli-affiliated vessels are forcing some owners to consider alternative routes.

Concordia chief executive Erik Lewenhaupt said in a market update: “Analysts are keeping a close eye on the situation off the coast of Yemen where recent attacks on Israeli-linked ships may cause further disruption and re-routing of some ships via the Cape of Good Hope.