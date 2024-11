Japanese refiner and shipowner Eneos Holdings is “overwhelmingly active in procuring spot” crude oil.

The group said it is open to purchasing Canadian crude alongside US and South American barrels if the price is right.

The VLCC and VLGC owner’s chief executive Tomohide Miyata told reporters in Tokyo: “As we have a higher-than-expected spot ratio [in our crude procurement], we could do Canadian crude oil, as it offers various grades, should it prove economical.”