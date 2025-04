A Repsol-chartered suezmax has reportedly scrapped a call in Venezuela after the US government revoked more oil export licences.

The Trump administration has pulled deals involving Spanish energy company Eni in Italy and France’s Maurel & Prom (M&P) to operate in and ship crude from the South American country.

According to Kpler sources and AIS data, the 157,000-dwt Monte Serantes (built 2019) cancelled a planned loading of Merey crude from the Jose terminal on 20 March.