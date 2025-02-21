A veteran cargo ship has suffered a hull breach in icy conditions in the Russian sector of the Sea of Azov.

The Baza outlet said on its Telegram channel that the 3,150-dwt Pavel Grabovskiy (built 1979) had left the Russian port of Rostov-on-Don with 3,000 tonnes of corn, bound for Samsun in Turkey.

The Panama-flagged ship sustained a hole while passing the city of Azov on 16 February.

The report said the crew did not send a distress signal but requested permission to enter Azov for repairs.

Video footage showed the vessel surrounded by ice.

The ice breakers Kapitan Demidov and Kapitan Chudinov were sent to the site.

The last AIS update showed the Pavel Grabovskiy at anchor on Thursday in Russian waters.

EurAsia Daily cited the ministry of emergency situations in the region as saying the ship was now in port and being repaired.

Russia’s Tass news agency said: “No one suffers any distress there, repairs are being carried out, the ship is anchored.”

The vessel is operated by Onyx Gemi Isletmeciligi of Istanbul, with insurance through Hydor.

The Turkish company has been contacted for further information.

The ship was detained after a port state control safety check in 2022 with nine deficiencies.

The latest inspection in Georgia last month found eight faults, including problems with the safety equipment certificate, lifebuoys, operational readiness of lifesaving appliances, pilot transfer arrangements, and working and living conditions.