Russia has set up a subsidised loan scheme to buy ships as it faces a multi-billion dollar bill to upgrade its tanker fleet.

The government is to offer loans at 4.5% per annum for up to seven years to develop shipping for foreign trade, according to a government decree published last week.

The decree, signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, compensates lenders for losing out on loan income up to 9% over the preferential rate on offer to buy vessels.