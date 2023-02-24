The growing fleet of tankers hauling Russian oil products is well positioned to carry barrels to new customers after the European Union banned imports this month, according to data analyst Vortexa.

The cargo-tracking specialist said a sharp rise in the amount of Russian refined oil on the water appears to be a sign of longer voyages rather than a struggle to find buyers.

It said nearly three-quarters of the 87 vessels currently carrying Russian diesel appear to be heading outside of Europe or for ship-to-ship (STS) transfer zones in the Mediterranean.