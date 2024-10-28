Russia has helped Yemen’s Houthi rebels attack Western-owned ships in the Red Sea in a deadly campaign that has lasted almost one year, a report has claimed.

The Wall Street Journal cited sources including European defence officials as saying the Putin regime provided targeting data to the group earlier this year.

More than 100 ships have been attacked since the Houthis started their campaign against shipping in November last year as a response to Israel’s war in Gaza.

The group has used missiles, air and sea drones, and fired on vessels from small boats in its campaign.

They have sunk two ships, killed four seafarers and left another two with serious injuries.

The report claimed the Houthis eventually began using Russian satellite data as they expanded their strikes.

The data was passed on through members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps embedded with the Houthis in Yemen, one source said.

The link has not previously been reported.

Iran backs the Houthis, which the US considers a terrorist group.

Western governments already believe Russia is trying to undermine opponents of its war in Ukraine through cyber warfare and sabotage.

Analysts say the government is seeking to foster instability in the Middle East to dilute the US’ focus on Ukraine.

Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center think tank, told the newspaper: “For Russia, any flare up anywhere is good news, because it takes the world’s attention further away from Ukraine and the US needs to commit resources — Patriot systems or artillery shells — and with the Middle East in play, it’s clear where the US will choose.”

The Russian government has not responded to the claim, while the Houthis declined to comment.

By April, the US had spent $1bn on weapons to take out Houthi drones and missiles.

The Biden administration has previously been concerned that Russia could supply the Houthis with missiles.