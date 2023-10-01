Russia appears “willing to compromise safety” by using non-ice class tankers to increase oil flows through the Artic, warns shipbroker Poten & Partners.

Moscow has accelerated the shipment of oil to China via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) in the face of sanctions and the resulting shift in export destinations.

The NSR is about 3,500 miles long, defined by Russia as running from the entrance to the Novaya Zemlya straits in the west, along the Russian Arctic coast above Siberia to Cape Zhelaniya on the Bering Strait.