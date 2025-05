A Greek-managed tanker resumed its voyage late on Monday after it was held for about 24 hours in Russian waters in an ongoing row between Moscow and its Baltic neighbours.

Vessel tracking data shows the 114,400-dwt Green Admire (built 2022) was sailing in international waters in the Gulf of Finland in a western direction.

The ship, which is in the fleet of Piraeus-based Aegean Shipping Management, had been held since Sunday at anchor just off the Russian-controlled island of Gogland.