Russia has evacuated 19 crew members from a tanker that was hit in a US missile attack on Yemen last month.

The Yemen Press Agency said the seafarers had left the country, according to Russia’s charge d’affaires to Yemen, Evgeny Kudrov.

The Russian crew members from the 53,700-dwt product tanker Seven Pearls (built 2007) flew from the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, to Amman in Jordan.

Kudrov said the vessel has remained in Yemeni territorial waters.

Three Russian men on the tanker were injured when the US targeted the port of Ras Isa on 25 April.

Kudrov said two seafarers suffered minor injuries. A third was taken to hospital and will require eye surgery.

Article continues below the advert

The tanker was moved to a safe distance from the US missile and aerial bomb damage zone, Kudrov said.

He had indicated earlier in May that the Russian government was taking steps to evacuate the injured seafarers, as well as the other crew members.

Jamal Amer, the Houthi foreign affairs minister, named the men as Roman Kashpor, Igor Kazachenko and Artyom Vanin.

The ship is operated by Commodor Navigation in Liberia.

It was one of 11 vessels subsequently prevented from leaving the port by Houthi authorities, according to a UK Maritime Trade Operations report, even though they had clearance by the United Nations Verification & Inspection Mechanism for Yemen.