Just as western governments try to curb Russian oil sales and revenue, the country’s state oil Rosneft agreed to a long-term crude supply deal with private Indian refiner Reliance, Reuters reports.

The terms of the deal, which the two companies have not officially confirmed yet, comes before a planned visit by Russian president Vladimir Putin to India.

It involves a Rosneft commitment to supply nearly 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude over a span of 10 years, Reuters said, citing three sources familiar with the deal.