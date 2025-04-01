Russia does not expect global warming to cause significant changes to ice cover along the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2050.

Sergey Zybko, head of the NSR administration, said the ice has been worsening for several years on the route, which provides an alternative for Russian ships steaming to Asia rather than through the Mediterranean and Suez Canal.

Russia is pushing to develop the NSR as its oil exports have pivoted to Asia following its invasion of Ukraine and sanctions imposed by the European Union in 2022.