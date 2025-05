A Greek-managed tanker carrying Estonian fuel oil was intercepted by Russia in the Baltic on Sunday.

According to Estonian state broadcaster ERR, the incident happened when the 114,400-dwt Green Admire (built 2022) was sailing in Russian waters along a previously agreed route.

Vessel trackers show the ship, which is controlled by Piraeus-based Aegean Shipping Management, as anchored just off the Russian-controlled island of Gogland.