Russia has revealed a massive domestic merchant shipping programme to add more than 1,600 vessels to its fleet by 2036.

The government has earmarked RUB 500bn ($6.2bn) over the next six years alone for the scheme, according to first deputy prime minister Denis Manturov.

The Interfax news agency quoted him as saying the move is part of an update strategy for the country’s shipyards.

“In the strategy’s baseline scenario, by 2036 more than 1,600 civilian ships and [items of] marine equipment are expected to be built at Russian shipyards,” Manturov said at a meeting between Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and deputy prime ministers on Monday.

Moscow, under huge international sanctions pressure because of its war in Ukraine, wants to be more self-sufficient in its shipping operations.

The newbuilding programme will include ships intended to run along the Northern Sea Route (NSR) through the Arctic, and along the North-South transport corridor.

Manturov said emphasis is being placed on developing competence in large-capacity projects, including building tankers, LNG carriers, container ships and bulkers.

Icebreakers are also on the list, together with support and service ships, ferries and trawlers.

“As for financial support for the industry’s development, the dominant role over the next two decades will remain with the state,” he said.

“However, as competencies grow and product competitiveness increases, the level of state involvement should gradually decrease.”

The idea is to foster market-based development of the domestic shipyard sector not directly tied to state defence orders.

“Shipbuilders are ready to take on this long-term challenge, and in fact are already implementing many of the outlined approaches,” Manturov said.

Mishustin said the strategy has been updated to cover the years up to 2050.

Big numbers

The government's website published a document outlining a total of 1,637 ships to be built.

Of these, 713 will be completed by 2030.

A total of 122 will be designed for regular sea transport and 51 for the NSR.

River-sea class transport vessels will number 251.

From 2037 to 2050, the total is planned to rise by a further 2,634 ships.

Of these, 200 will be seagoing and 90 for the NSR, plus more than 600 passenger and cargo-passenger units.

There will also be 336 river-sea class vessels and 29 icebreakers.

Utilisation of capacity at Russian yards should reach 61% by 2036 and 73% by 2050.

Russia wants to make half of all ship components locally by 2036.