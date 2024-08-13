An LR2 tanker has managed to discharge Russian crude in India after suffering delays due to engine problems, sources have told Reuters.

The 109,000-dwt Destan (built 2008) had been unable to unload for three weeks at the port of Vadinar, they said.

Five separate sources had told Reuters of technical problems with the ship last month.

The Panama-flagged tanker was carrying 80,000 tonnes of ESPO crude, a light, sweet blend, for refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOC).

Berthing of the tanker was delayed due to issues with its main engine, sources said.

“The tanker has discharged its cargo and is now on its way back,” one of the sources added.

AIS data shows the ship left Vadinar and arrived at Kandla anchorage on Monday.

The ship had reached Vadinar on July 22 or 23.

The Destan had left the Russian port of Kozmino on 30 June.

The owner is listed as Victory Shipping & Marine in the Seychelles, which could not be contacted.

Insurer is not known

The Destan, which is the former Ampleforth, was sold by Fleetscape Capital in the UK in May 2023 for $36m, according to VesselsValue

Its insurer is not known.

The vessel has no port state control detentions on its record.

India has been aggressive in snapping up discounted Russian crude oil.

According to figures from Bimco, the subcontinent now sources 40% of its crude from Russia as global oil trading patterns shift following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, up from practically nothing just three years ago.

“During the past three months, India has relied on Russia for 40% of its seaborne crude oil import,” Bimco chief shipping analyst Niels Rasmussen said.

“Year to date, volumes have reached an average of 1.6m barrels per day … an increase of 1,000% compared to 2021, before Russia invaded Ukraine.”

Pre-invasion, this oil was largely destined for the US and European Union, but sanctions saw those countries shun Russian crude with European buyers switching to Middle Eastern sources.