The Russian master of a product tanker remains in custody in Albania more than six weeks after his vessel was detained on suspicion of smuggling sanctioned oil.

An Albanian court has ruled that the man, named by local media as Aleksey Smaznov, should remain in detention while the investigation continues into the origin of more than 180,000 barrels of oil on board the ship.

The 37,500-dwt Grace Felix (built 2008) was stopped at the port city of Durres because of forged paperwork related to a ship-to-ship transfer of suspected Russian oil off the coast of Greece, according to police.