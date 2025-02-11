A Russian lawmaker threatened retaliation against Baltic Sea nations after it emerged that they were planning to arrest tankers in the shadow fleet carrying Moscow’s barrels.

Duma parliamentarian Alexei Zhuravlev said an attack on Russian tankers — even those flying the flag of another nation, would be considered an attack on Russian territory.

“It is possible to achieve not only retaliatory measures in the form of boarding Western ships in the Baltic, but also active actions by our Baltic fleet, which is certainly no match for the Baltic set of small boats,” he said on Telegram, according to a computerised translation.