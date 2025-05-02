Three Russian crewmen were injured in the US attack on the Yemen oil port of Ras Isa last month, it has emerged.

The Iz website cited Russia’s charge d’affaires in Yemen, Yevgeny Kudrov, as saying the casualties were sustained on the 54,000-dwt product tanker Seven Pearls (built 2007).

Two crew members suffered minor injuries, while a third is in hospital and will require eye surgery, he added.

“Two Russian citizens were slightly injured. According to reports, their lives are not in danger; the condition of the victims is stable,” Kudrov told RIA Novosti.

The ship is operated by Commodor Navigation in Liberia. It is one of 11 vessels prevented from leaving the port by Houthi authorities, according to a UK Maritime Trade Operations report on Thursday.

The tanker is now at a safe distance from the US missile and aerial bomb damage zone, Kudrov said.

He added that the seafarers have adequate supplies.

The diplomat said the Russian Embassy in Yemen is monitoring the situation and is ready to assist the country’s authorities.

The shipowner told the Russian government that it was taking steps to evacuate the injured seafarers, as well as the other crew members.

Jamal Amer, the Houthi foreign affairs minister, named the men as Roman Kashpor, Igor Kazachenko and Artyom Vanin.

A colleague on board said the trio had been transferred to Sanaa.

Houthi forces have stopped tankers and LPG carriers leaving the fuel port.

This is despite the ships having clearance by the UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen.