Poland is finally set to move a Russian tanker stuck at the port of Gdynia for nearly eight years.

The 22,700-dwt Khatanga (built 1987) arrived at the port for repairs in 2017, but was stranded by the bankruptcy of its Russian owner, Murmansk Shipping Co, three years later.

Now Poland’s deputy infrastructure minister, Arkadiusz Marchewka, has ordered its removal, he said on X.