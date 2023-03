Greece’s Chartworld is reported to have carried out a nifty piece of asset-play business by doubling its money on an LR2 tanker bought less than two years ago.

European brokers said the 115,000-dwt Star Prosperity (built 2009) has gone to unknown interests for $40.5m or $41m.

The Japanese-built coated product tanker was acquired from Kyoei Tanker for just under $20m in April 2021.