Six MR product tankers controlled by energy major BP are believed to have been sold in a $192m en-bloc deal.

Brokers named the 46,000-dwt British Cadet, British Captain, British Chief, British Officer, British Engineer (all built 2017) and the British Sailor (built 2016) as having been snapped up.

The vessels are listed as owned by China’s ICBC Financial Leasing Co under the operation and technical management of BP Shipping.