Salvage experts have successfully boarded the Stena Bulk tanker at the centre of the deadly North Sea collision after fires were put out, the company said.

The experts from Smit Salvage will first ensure the 49,700-dwt tanker Stena Immaculate (built 2017) is safe for a full assessment of the damage to be undertaken.

The Ernst Russ-operated 804-teu Solong (built 2005) collided with the jet-fuel laden Stena Immaculate in fog on Monday, sparking a series of explosions and fires on both ships.