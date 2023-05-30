A Boskalis multipurpose support vessel is due to arrive off the coast of Yemen this week for an operation to offload more than 1.1m barrels of oil from a decaying tanker.

A salvage team boarded the 99-loa Ndeavor (built 2013) and left Djibouti on Monday for the 48-hour voyage to reach the 406,600-dwt floating storage and offloading unit Safer (built 1976).

The FSO Safer, one of the largest vessels ever built, has not been maintained since the start of the country’s civil war in 2015 and has been described as a “ticking time bomb” that could explode causing an environmental disaster and disrupting one of the world’s most important shipping lanes.