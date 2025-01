United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) is calling for tougher measures on shadow fleet tankers as Iran’s oil exports increase.

In its latest annual report, chief of staff Claire Jungman and research director Daniel Roth said that despite US sanctions, crude shipments remained high in 2024, benefiting from Opec+ cuts and the lax enforcement of sanctions.

Iran exported 587m barrels of oil, an increase of 10.75%