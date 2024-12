A Gabon-flagged aframax carrying Russian crude is avoiding the English Channel after being sanctioned by the UK last month.

Bloomberg reported the 105,000-dwt Attica (built 2010) is taking the longer route around the north of Scotland, past the Shetland islands, en route to the Suez Canal.

The vessel loaded 730,000 barrels of oil at the Russian Baltic terminal of Ust-Luga on 23 November.