The Dubai-based ship manager newly sanctioned by the European Union has been linked to the first “dark” ship-to-ship transfer of Urals crude in the Mediterranean since the bloc’s ban on Russian crude imports.

The 109,300-dwt Sakhalin Island (built 2004), managed by Sun Ship Management, switched off its AIS for three days in late January before transferring its cargo to a second vessel off the coast of Greece, according to data analyst Vortexa.

Sun Ship Management, a subsidiary of sanctioned Russian tanker giant SCF Group, was placed on the sanctions list by the 27-nation bloc last week because of its role in raising revenues for the Russian state.