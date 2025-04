A sanctioned tanker seized by Estonia this month is free to go after fixing a series of deficiencies.

Broadcaster ERR cited the Transport Administration’s maritime service director Kristjan Truu as saying: “Technically, the ship is in order and it may depart.”

The 115,600-dwt Kiwala (built 2007) was held in the Baltic Sea on 11 April by the Estonian Navy, due to its alleged lack of a flag state.