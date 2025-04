A tanker carrying Russian crude for state-run Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has reportedly been denied entry to India.

Reuters, Bloomberg and Kpler reported that the 111,000-dwt Andaman Skies (built 2004) lacked acceptable seaworthiness documentation, sources told the news agencies.

The Tanzanian-flagged vessel is said to be carrying 767,000 barrels of Varandey crude from Murmansk and had been bound for an IOC terminal in Vadinar.