An ageing tanker denied entry to India in a class society dispute has transferred its cargo of Russian oil to another vessel.

Reuters cited two sources and shipping data indicating that the 111,000-dwt Andaman Skies (built 2004) offloaded 800,000 barrels of Varandey crude onto the Sao Tome and Principe-flagged 113,000-dwt Ozanno (built 2008).