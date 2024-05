A court ruling in a long-delayed tanker charter case has revealed problems caused by Western sanctions against Russia and what was described in court records as “negligent” legal advice.

Mubariz Mansimov’s Turkey-based tanker owner Palmali Holding is suing Russian charterer Litasco over a disputed contract of affreightment (COA) dating back to 2017.

Disputes over the compensation amount sought led to the adjournment of a trial in 2021.