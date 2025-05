Tanker recycling has risen “tentatively” so far this year, but ongoing sanctions complications are still keeping numbers low, UK shipbroker SSY says.

The London shop tallied 10 crude and product ships of more than 10,000 dwt demolished to 30 April, after a dearth of removals since early 2022.

This is only two short of the 12 scrapped in the whole of 2024, but is already higher in dwt terms.