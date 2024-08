Two Sovcomflot tankers have loaded oil for the first time at Russia’s Baltic ports since they were blacklisted by European regulators, as the shipowner shows fresh confidence in working around restrictions.

The 115,800-dwt Liberty (built 2007) has changed name, registered owner and flag to the Barbados registry since it was blacklisted by the UK government on 13 June before loading oil at the port of Primorsk, shipping databases show.