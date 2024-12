The difficulties that Russian shipowners face making payments in the highly sanctioned environment they operate within has been highlighted by the arrest of one of Moscow-based Argo Tanker Group’s aframaxes.

The company’s 109,000-dwt crude carrier Unity (built 2009) was arrested at India’s Mundra Port last Friday by Guma Tech Marine Services, a Bhavnagar-based supplier of reconditioned marine spare parts sourced from ships being recycled at nearby Alang.