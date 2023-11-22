John Fredriksen’s Frontline has cemented its exit from Belgium’s Euronav, which appointed Alexander Saverys as its chief executive in what he described as a new chapter for the tanker giant.

The deal, announced in October after it was first reported in TradeWinds, ends a dispute over the Belgian tanker owner with a solution that effectively divides the company.

CMB comes out of the transaction with a 49% stake in Euronav and the opportunity to steer the tanker company in a greener direction, as had been the Saverys clan’s stated goal in the fight with Fredriksen’s side.