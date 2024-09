Antwerp owner Euronav has sold two older suezmaxes to private interests of its controlling Saverys family as it continues to focus on eco ships.

The New York and Brussels-listed company said the 150,000-dwt Sapphira (built 2008) and Statia (built 2006) have gone to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) as part of the “fleet rejuvenation.”

The sale will generate a capital gain of $61.38m,