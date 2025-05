Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) has been approaching South Korean and Chinese shipyards over a near-$1bn order for two firm VLCCs and up to four 16,000-teu container ships.

The move comes with the Indian government plotting a huge tanker-building programme to secure its energy supplies, with INR 850bn ($10bn) earmarked for 112 vessels up to 2040.

Earlier this month, sources told Bloomberg that an order for 10 vessels was in the works.